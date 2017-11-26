Home»Breaking News»world

Top Democrat John Conyers steps aside from committee amid allegations of sexually harassment

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 07:23 pm

Representative John Conyers has said he is stepping aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid a US congressional investigation into allegations he sexually harassed female staff members.

In a statement released today, the 88-year-old Mr Conyers, who represents a seat in Michigan, said he denies the allegations and would like to keep his leadership role on the panel.

But he said he "cannot in good conscience" allow the charges to be an undue distraction to his House colleagues while the investigation is continuing.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Mr Conyers after receiving allegations of sexual harassment and age discrimination involving staff members as well as using "official resources for impermissible personal purposes".

- AP


More in this Section

Pair who handed themselves into police after London Tube incident released without charge

Civilians killed by Syrian airstrikes outside Damascus

50 arrested in Brussels after migrant slave market protests turn violent

Two men and three children killed as stolen car hits tree


Lifestyle

Choosing the right Christmas gift can be difficult but we're here to help...

Shrubs producing vibrant berries the answer for drab winter gardens

Michelle Darmody: Limes are mini globes of flavour

Looking to get away for Christmas? There’s still time...

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »