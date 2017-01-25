Home»Breaking News»world

Toll reaches 23 as more bodies pulled from Italian hotel buried by avalanche

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 10:43 am

Rescue crews have recovered several more bodies from the rubble of an Italian hotel crushed by an avalanche, bringing the toll to 23, as they mourned colleagues killed in a nearby helicopter crash.

The emergency helicopter crashed into a mountainside on Tuesday as its crew was rescuing an injured skier. The two pilots, three crew members and the skier were killed.

Some of the rescue team had been working at the avalanche site about 60 miles away up until Monday.

Recovery crews said the toll from the January 18 disaster at the Hotel Rigopiano stood at 23 dead, with six unaccounted for under tons of snow and rubble. Search operations are continuing.

Prime minister Paolo Gentiloni will brief parliament later on the series of earthquakes, heavy snow and the avalanche that have pummelled central Italy in recent weeks, and the round-the-clock response by civil protection, firefighting and emergency crews.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS bodies, italian hotel, avalanche,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

US national park deletes tweets on climate change after they went viral and people think it has something to do with Donald Trump

Eight killed as extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital

Knights of Malta head resigns after row with Pope Francis over condom scandal

Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote and media - aides


Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 