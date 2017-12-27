Home»Breaking News»world

Tokyo bound jet returns to Los Angeles after crew find passenger had boarded wrong flight

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 05:05 pm

A Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane, an airline has said.

A statement from All Nippon Airways said the pilot decided to return to the originating airport as part of the airline’s security procedures.

A generic airport scene

Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport at 11.36am and returned to LAX at 7.33pm.

Model Chrissy Teigen was on-board and live-tweeted the developments. She wondered on Twitter why the plane was turning around four hours into the 11-hour flight.

ANA said it is trying to determine how the passenger boarded the wrong flight.

In an apology to inconvenienced passengers, the airline said it takes pride in customer service and failed on this flight.

- Press Association and Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

aviationTokyoLos Angeles

Related Articles

Irish truck drivers encouraged to keep on trucking ... to New Zealand

More in this Section

Historic magnolia tree in White House grounds cut back due to safety risk

Scientists have found a way hackers could steal your Pin using your phone’s sensors

Blood donations alert after fatal crash involving Chinese tourists in Iceland

Ukrainian and Russian-backed separatist rebels in prisoner exchange


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »