Time magazine denies Trump account of interview request

Saturday, November 25, 2017

Time magazine has disputed Donald Trump's account of how he rejected a request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.

The president tweeted that the magazine had informed him he was "probably" going to be granted the title for the second year in a row.

He added: "I said probably is no good and took a pass."

Time responded that Mr Trump "is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year", and said it does not comment on its choice until publication, due this year on December 6.

Mr Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the influential magazine, and has falsely claimed to hold the record number of cover appearances.

- AP


