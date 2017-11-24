Home»Breaking News»world

Tiger shot after roaming streets of Paris following circus escape

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 07:36 pm

A tiger escaped from a circus in Paris and roamed the streets of the French capital for "some time" before being killed, police said.

The big cat was "neutralised" by a staff member from the circus near a bridge over the River Seine, about 1.2 miles from the Eiffel Tower.

Police authorities tweeted that "all danger is over" alongside a tiger emoticon.

A Paris police official confirmed that the tiger had been loose for "some time" on Friday but said there had been no reported injuries.

Residents in the 15th district where the tiger was shot circulated photos of the animal's body on social media, with many angry that it had been killed.

