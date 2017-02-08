Throwing shade is now totally dictionary approved, thanks to Merriam-Webster

It’s time to rejoice because “Side-eye”, “throw shade” and “face-palm” are amongst the 1,000 new entries to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary.
We added shade to the dictionary. https://t.co/dbxSsggzLo pic.twitter.com/4bpkoJVvAF— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 7, 2017
And people feel especially great knowing their use of “shade” now has total legitimacy.
@MerriamWebster You've made my day— George Kelly 📰 (@allaboutgeorge) February 7, 2017
@MerriamWebster doing it for the culture. 🙌— Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2017
.@MerriamWebster jumping on he bandwagon. #Ghosting and #Shade have been added to the dictionary. Words I use daily. https://t.co/urb47g8Yp1 pic.twitter.com/YjDVisJgTT— Lisa Remillard (@LisaRemillard) February 7, 2017
I'm just really so happy the Merriam-Webster dictionary added "throw shade." What I do now has been legitimized.— Mick Côté (@MickCote) February 7, 2017
Merriam-Webster has actually been giving us a bit of a lesson recently in just how to throw shade – at a certain government.
📈A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 22, 2017
And they’ve previously mocked Donald Trump for his misspelling of the word “unprecedented” in a tweet which he later deleted.
Good morning! The #WordOfTheDay is...not 'unpresidented'. We don't enter that word. That's a new one. https://t.co/BJ45AtMNu4— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 17, 2016
Of course, shade isn’t the only addition to the dictionary that’s getting people excited.
"Ghosting" has been added to Merriam-Webster's dictionary. What a time to be alive.— Nadine Bonewitz (@NadineBonewitz) February 7, 2017
Good news: face-palm is now a real word according to @MerriamWebster
(high hopes that headdesk will be added soon)— Mark Riedl (@mark_riedl) February 7, 2017
Glorious day for sports word nerds: @MerriamWebster just added "pick-six" to dictionary.
Also among added:
Five-hole
Shotgun start
Airball— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 7, 2017
We can’t help but feel there’s been a bit of a shout-out to Michelle Obama with the new entry of “FLOTUS”…
And there’s one fantastic-sounding word that we can’t help but point out has been added back in – “snollygoster”. Hmmmm, what do you think of that Trump? *throws shade*
Yes—like snollygoster, "a shrewd & unprincipled person, especially an unprincipled politician." Just added it back. https://t.co/DsYIshSZDU https://t.co/lv5HKPyNum— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 7, 2017