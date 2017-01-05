Home»Breaking News»world

'Three hurt' in explosion near Turkish court

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 02:04 pm

Turkish security sources say that two attackers have been shot dead after an explosion in the western city of Izmir.

At least three people have been wounded in an explosion near a courthouse in the western Turkish city, the private Dogan news agency said.

Several ambulances and police vehicles were dispatched to the scene, Dogan said.

Other media reports said the explosion occurred near an entrance used by judges and prosecutors.

The agency said the explosion was caused by a car bomb.

The incident follows a string of attacks, carried out by the so-called 'Islamic State' (IS) group or by Kurdish militants, that have left Turkey on edge.

Thirty-nine people were killed in a nightclub attack in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations. 'IS' claimed that attack.

