Three held over rape 'streamed live on Facebook'

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 10:56 am

Three men have been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of taking part in a rape that was streamed live on a closed Facebook group.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Sannervik said the investigation into a serious sexual offence is in a preliminary phase. No-one has been charged yet.

Ms Sannervik said a teenager and two men in their 20s were arrested in the city of Uppsala, north of Stockholm, after police received calls about the ongoing streaming from users.

Deputy chief prosecutor Magnus Berggren told Sweden's TV4 channel investigators do not have the footage showing the alleged assault, and urged anyone with access to it to contact authorities.

