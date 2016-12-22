Three car bombs kill at least 23 in outdoor market in Iraq

Three car bombs have ripped through an outdoor market in the Iraqi city of Mosul, killing at least 15 civilians and eight policemen.

The defence ministry said the attack occurred in the eastern Gogjali district, which Iraqi forces retook from Islamic State (IS) militants weeks ago as part of a massive operation to drive them from the country's second-largest city.

It did not say whether the explosions were caused by suicide attackers.

Earlier, the UN denounced the killings of four aid workers and seven civilians in two mortar attacks in Mosul this week.

The UN mission said the attacks occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern Mosul, and wounded up to 40 others. The dead UN workers were not identified, nor were their nationalities specified.