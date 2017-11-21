Home»Breaking News»world

Three arrested in connection with Charlie Hebdo and store attacks in Paris

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 05:40 pm

French counter-terrorism police have arrested three people in an investigation into the January 2015 attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine and a kosher store in Paris.

A judicial official said two men and a woman were held as part of a probe dealing with suspected suppliers of weapons to the attackers.

Preliminary charges have already been filed against 14 people in the investigation. Among them, 13 have been jailed pending trial.

The three attackers were killed in shootouts with police.

Brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi killed 12 at Charlie Hebdo's office.

In the following days, their associate Amedy Coulibaly killed a policewoman outside Paris and four people in a hostage-taking at the Hypercacher market in eastern Paris.

The attack on Charlie Hebdo offices


