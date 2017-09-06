Home»Breaking News»world

‘Thousands’ of cows have been spotted stranded on islands following Hurricane Harvey

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 03:52 pm

Hundreds of cattle have been spotted stranded on higher ground, surrounded by water, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in the US on August 25 and the total rainfall from the storm was the highest ever recorded from a tropical cyclone in the US, from records dating to 1950.

An aerial survey from the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) revealed “thousands of cattle in various states of distress”.

“While we know that thousands of pets and the people who care about them have been dealt a terrible blow by Hurricane Harvey, cattle are also suffering, and substantially so,” Dr Dickie Vest, senior medical director of the HSUS’ Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, America’s biggest large animal sanctuary, said.

According to the society the animals are at risk from a lack of fresh water, limited access to food, and stress from the environment.

HSUS announced it will be bringing food and water to the animals in distress, while the Texas Animal Health Commission, a state agency, is also doing its best to respond.

“At HSUS, we care about all animals, and that includes animals raised for food,” Dr Vest said.

“We know that farmers and ranchers are deeply concerned about the well-being of lost and stranded cattle, and we want to help them and to relieve the suffering of the animals to the greatest extent practicable.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Viral, Harvey, UK, cattle, Hurricane Harvey, US, Video, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UK school bans girls from wearing skirts as part of gender-neutral uniform

These Nasa videos of Hurricane Irma show how terrifying it looks from above

British police appeal for witnesses of hit and run on pedestrian crossing

Space flight aborted seconds before lift-off


Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 