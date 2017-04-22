Home»Breaking News»world

Thirteen hurt after ferry smashes into harbour wall in Gran Canaria

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 02:46 pm

Thirteen passengers on board a ferry were injured when their boat slammed into a concrete breakwater at a port on the Canary Islands.

Manolo Vidal, spokesman for Naviera Armas, the Spanish company that owns the ferry, said that a "loss of electrical power" caused the accident.

The crash happened as the ferry was leaving the Puerta de la Luz on Gran Canaria on Friday night.

Emergency services said five of the injured were taken to hospital.

TV images show the ferry hitting the breakwater head-on, sending chunks of the concrete wall tumbling down onto a service road.

The company said that the ferry was able to dock following the accident and that the passengers had been placed in hotels.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS passengers, gran canaria, harbour wall,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Border police find 111 migrants in back of lorry in Romania

French overseas territories begin voting for new president

Russian police kill two Islamic State terror suspects

Britain has had its first coal-free day since the Industrial Revolution


Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 