These photos show the grim reality of refugee life on the Serbian border

New pictures from the Serbian border show the dire living conditions over 1,000 refugees and migrants are enduring as freezing temperatures persist in the region.

The images show people huddled in abandoned warehouses, queuing for food in the snow and washing by makeshift baths made from barrels in temperatures as low as -16C at night.

(Darko Vojinovic/AP) The pictures come after the UN refugee agency criticised European nations for mistreating refugees and migrants in the cold weather and urged them to do more.

(Darko Vojinovic/AP) Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) says up to 2,000 refugees and migrants are sleeping in abandoned buildings near Belgrade’s main train station with no heating, toilet facilities or beds.

It is - 10 degrees in #Belgrade #Serbia today. Imagine you have to face the cold in these conditions. pic.twitter.com/IflZqwNfBL — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) January 12, 2017

“For months we have called on EU, UNHCR and Serbian authorities to put in place long-term solutions to avoid this catastrophic situation,”said Stephane Moissaing, MSF’s head of mission in Serbia.

“The collective failure of these institutions has left even the most basic needs uncovered, exposing already vulnerable people to even more suffering.”

(Darko Vojinovic/AP) Some action is being taken to alleviate the situation. According to Amnesty International, 200 people were moved to an emergency centre yesterday. However, the charity estimates there are still 1,000 people sleeping rough.

According to numerous aid agencies, some refugees and migrants are refusing places in official camps for fear of being deported.