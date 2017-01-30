Home»Breaking News»world

Theresa May to meet with leaders of NI, Scotland and Wales

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:13 am

Ahead of her meeting with Taoiseach Enda Kenny today - the British Prime Minister's meeting the leaders of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to discuss Brexit.

The UK Supreme Court's ruled that Theresa May has to get Parliament's approval on the process - but not that of Stormont, Holyrood and the Welsh Assembly.

However, they want a greater role in negotiations.

Sky's senior political correspondent Robert Nisbet's been reading a statement from Mrs May, which suggests they could be disappointed: "We will not agree on everything, but that doesn’t mean we will shy away from the necessary conversations and I hope we will have further constructive discussions,

"But in effect Theresa May is going to be sitting at that table saying they are going to have no veto over the process."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS theresa may, enda kenny, scotland wales,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

US immigration restriction 'not a Muslim ban', Donald Trump says

One million people have signed a petition for Donald Trump's visit to UK to be cancelled

Trump-Putin meeting in the works, Russia says

Chelsea Clinton has joined one of the many protests against Trump's travel ban


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 