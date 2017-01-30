Theresa May to meet with leaders of NI, Scotland and Wales

Ahead of her meeting with Taoiseach Enda Kenny today - the British Prime Minister's meeting the leaders of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to discuss Brexit.

The UK Supreme Court's ruled that Theresa May has to get Parliament's approval on the process - but not that of Stormont, Holyrood and the Welsh Assembly.

However, they want a greater role in negotiations.

Sky's senior political correspondent Robert Nisbet's been reading a statement from Mrs May, which suggests they could be disappointed: "We will not agree on everything, but that doesn’t mean we will shy away from the necessary conversations and I hope we will have further constructive discussions,

"But in effect Theresa May is going to be sitting at that table saying they are going to have no veto over the process."