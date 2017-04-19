Home»Breaking News»world

Theresa May taunted with 'frit' jibes as she is challenged to TV debate

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 12:36 pm

Theresa May faced shouts of "frit" and "answer the questions" as Jeremy Corbyn challenged her to take part in televised election debates.

Labour leader Mr Corbyn also questioned "why anyone should believe a word they say" over the next seven weeks before the general election given the Conservatives have "broken every promise" in the last seven years.

Mrs May insisted she will be out campaigning and promoting the Government's record to voters as well as her plans to "make Brexit a success and build a stronger Britain for the future".

Several Labour MPs shouted criticism at the Prime Minister as Mr Corbyn raised Mrs May's refusal to take part in televised debates ahead of the June 8 vote.

Mrs May replied: "First of all I'd point out that I have been answering your questions and debating these matters every Wednesday that Parliament has been sitting since I became Prime Minister."

Mr Corbyn used Prime Minister's Questions to attack the Government's record on the NHS, schools funding, child poverty, and the Conservative Party's 2010 promise to eradicate the deficit by 2015.

He went on: "In 2015, they promised to eradicate the deficit by 2020. Austerity has failed.

"So does the Prime Minister know which year the deficit will now be eradicated?"

Mrs May replied: "I know it's taken you a little time to get the hang of these Prime Minister's Questions but I have to say to you that week in, week out you stand up and ask me questions and I respond to those questions."

Speaker John Bercow had to intervene as the shouts from the Labour benches intensified.

Mrs May added: "A stronger economy with a deficit two-thirds down, but people will have a real choice at this election.

"They will have a choice between a Conservative Government that has shown we can build a stronger economy and a Labour Party whose economic policy would bankrupt this country."

