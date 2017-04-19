Home»Breaking News»world

Theresa May distances herself from ’Crush the saboteurs’ headline

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 09:38 am

Theresa May has rejected claims that British MPs and peers opposed to her plans for Brexit are "saboteurs" seeking to frustrate the will of the people.

After the British Prime Minister announced she was calling a snap general election to strengthen her hand against opposition parties’ attempts obstruct her proposals in Parliament, The Daily Mail ran the story under the front page headline "Crush the saboteurs".

Asked on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme whether she agreed with that description of her opponents, Mrs May replied: "Absolutely not".

She said: "Politics and democracy are about of course people having different opinions, different views.

"It is important in Parliament that people are able to challenge what the Government is doing, that there is proper debate and scrutiny, and that’s what there will be."

The Mail’s headline was strongly condemned by shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who said the election was in danger of being "dragged into the gutter".

He tweeted: "Theresa May needs to distance herself this morning from Daily Mail’s nasty & divisive front page so election isn’t dragged into the gutter."

