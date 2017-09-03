There are no records of wiretaps at Trump Tower, says US justice department

The US justice department has said it has no information about wiretaps that President Donald Trump claimed had been made of Trump Tower in New York.

The department's national security division and the FBI "confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by" Mr Trump's March tweets.

In those tweets, Mr Trump alleged President Barack Obama "had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower" before the election. He made similar assertions in several other tweets.

The FBI's director at the time, James Comey, had said there was no evidence of a wiretap at Trump Tower.

The justice department reiterated that point in its motion for summary judgment in a case brought by open government advocacy group American Oversight.

The group is seeking proof of Mr Trump's unsubstantiated claims.