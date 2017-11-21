Home»Breaking News»world

The rise and fall of the world's oldest head of state, Robert Mugabe

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 08:01 pm

Africa has been riveted by the drama that led to long-time Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe's resignation after 37 years in power.

He had resisted growing calls to step down after the military put him under house arrest a week ago.

Many across the continent have known no other leader of the once-prosperous southern African nation but the 93-year-old Mr Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state.

    Here is a look at his more than three decades in power.

    1980: Mr Mugabe is named prime minister after independence elections.

    1982: Military action begins in Matabeleland against perceived uprising; the government is accused of killing thousands of civilians.

    1987: Mr Mugabe changes the constitution and becomes president.

    1994: Mr Mugabe receives an honorary British knighthood.

    2000: Land seizures of white-owned farms begin; Western donors cut off aid.

    2005: The United States calls Zimbabwe an "outpost of tyranny".

    2008: Mr Mugabe and opposition candidate Morgan Tsvangirai agree to share power after a contested election; Britain's Queen Elizabeth II annuls Mr Mugabe's honorary knighthood.

    2011: Prime Minister Mr Tsvangirayi declares powersharing a failure amid violence

    2013: Mr Mugabe wins a seventh term; the opposition alleges election fraud.

    2016: #ThisFlag protest movement emerges; independence war veterans turn on Mr Mugabe, calling him "dictatorial".

    2017: Mr Mugabe begins campaigning for the 2018 elections.

    November 6: Mr Mugabe fires deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, appearing to position first lady Grace Mugabe for the vice president post.

    November 15: The army announces it has Mr Mugabe and his wife in custody as the military appears to take control.

    November 18: Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans march against Mr Mugabe.

    November 19: Ruling party Central Committee tells Mr Mugabe to resign as president by noon on Monday or face impeachment. He addresses the nation but does not step aside.

    November 21: Mr Mugabe resigns shortly after Parliament begins impeachment proceedings.


KEYWORDS

ZimbabweRobert Mugabe

Related Articles

Robert Mugabe resigns as president of Zimbabwe

Latest: Zimbabwe parties begin process to impeach Robert Mugabe

Man known as the crocodile could replace Zimbabwe president

Latest: Zimbabwe's ruling party to meet after Robert Mugabe ignores quit ultimatum

More in this Section

Air traffic problem at Schiphol causes delays

Trump pardons thanksgiving turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

Three arrested in connection with Charlie Hebdo and store attacks in Paris

Jailed Catalan ex-ministers file new appeals for release


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »