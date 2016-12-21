Home»Breaking News»world

The little Syrian girl with a big Twitter following meets Turkey’s President after escaping Aleppo

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 03:16 pm

The seven-year-old girl who tweeted messages from Aleppo has met with Turkish president Recep Tuayip Erdogan after escaping war-torn Aleppo earlier this week.

Bana Alabed began tweeting from inside East Aleppo in September and has amassed over 350,000 followers. She tweeted on December 19 to tell her followers she had safely left the city.

In a video posted on Twitter, Bana sits with her brother on Erdogan’s lap and thanks him for helping the children of Syria to get out of Aleppo.

This isn’t the first time the Turkish government has had communication with Bana.

While Bana, her mother Fatemah and her siblings were still trapped in Aleppo as Syrian government troops approached, they sent a desperate plea to the President and foreign minister on Twitter.

According to reports, the president sent a representative to collect the family after they escaped Aleppo.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Aleppo, Bana, Recep Tuayip Erdogan, Refugee, Syria,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

60 inmates 'take control of wing' at HMP Swaleside

Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

Aleppo has returned to government control, Syrian army says

Donald Trump: US must expand nuclear capability until ’world comes to its senses regarding nukes’


Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 