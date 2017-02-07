Home»Breaking News»world

The future is female, says Hillary Clinton

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 12:31 pm

Hillary Clinton has said "the future is female" in a new video statement.

The former Democratic presidential nominee cited as an example the millions of demonstrators who took part in last month's Women's March.

The video was made for the Makers Conference, a California gathering focused on women's leadership.

Mrs Clinton said the world needs "strong women to step up and speak out".

She asked conference attendees to set an example for women and girls who are "worried about what the future holds" and whether women's "rights, opportunities and values will endure".

The three-day Makers Conference began on Monday and includes other high-profile speakers from politics, Hollywood and business.

AP

