Home»Breaking News»world

Thai official accused of stealing three 'nondescript' paintings from Japan hotel

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 02:03 pm

A senior Thai official has been arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing three paintings from a hotel's hallways.

Police in Kyoto said Suphat Saquandeekul was arrested after they found the paintings in his luggage as he was checking out.

Hotel staff had earlier seen security camera footage showing a man removing the paintings from the hallway wall and alerted police.

The three paintings of nondescript scenery were worth 15,000 yen (£105) in total.

The police said Suphat, deputy director general of the department of intellectual property, admitted to the allegation, saying he wanted the paintings.

It was not clear if he was in Japan on a business or personal trip.

Thailand's commerce ministry said it would provide a lawyer and translator for him.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS thai official, paintings, japan, hotel,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Trump to order investigation into ’voter fraud’

Second arrest made over ’threats’ to Brexit court campaigner Gina Miller

US national park deletes tweets on climate change after they went viral and people think it has something to do with Donald Trump

Eight killed as extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital


Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 