'Temporary ceasefire agreed' in battle for Syria's strategic Barada Valley

Syrian government and opposition forces fighting over the strategic Barada Valley have agreed a temporary ceasefire, according to a media arm of Hezbollah.

The Lebanese militant group, which is fighting alongside government forces on the front lines of Syria's war, announced through its military media arm that the ceasefire would apply for "several hours" in the valley - the Syrian capital's primary source of water - on Friday evening.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported calm in the Barada Valley for the first time since the government's side moved to dislodge the opposition there 18 days ago.

The fighting has restricted water supplies to four million people around the capital Damascus.