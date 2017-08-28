Home»Breaking News»world

Teenager dies at Reading festival

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 07:35 am

A teenage boy has died at Reading Festival.

The 17-year-old's death is being treated as unexplained, Thames Valley Police said.

He was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to a tent in the campsite at the popular music festival shortly before 2am on Monday.

The teenager has not been formally identified but his next of kin have been informed.

Superintendent Rory Freeman, the festival's police commander, reassured others attending the event that there is "no cause for concern".

He added: "We will continue to provide support to the boy's family at this difficult time."

