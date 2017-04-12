Home»Breaking News»world

Teenage girl is charged with terrorism offences

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 11:23 pm

A teenage girl has been charged with terrorism offences, Scotland Yard said.

The 17-year-old was charged with communicating with a person within the Islamic State terrorist organisation, possessing a flight booking to Istanbul intending to travel to Syria, and self-radicalising.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 1 2016 and March 31 2017.

Police said she appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

She was remanded in custody until Friday April 28 when she will appear at the Old Bailey.

This follows an investigation by officers from the Counter Terrorism Command.

A 20-year-old woman who was also arrested as part of this investigation was subsequently released with no further action.

Both were arrested at an address in central London on August 21 2016.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

US relations with Russia 'may be at an all-time low' says Donald Trump

Arrest in bus attack probe as Borussia Dortmund lose rescheduled match

US and Russia agree on Syria probe

Pig hogs the road as police chase animal loose on A12


Lifestyle

‘It took eight years to get a correct diagnosis for HS’

Giving up Tinder for Lent: the struggle was real

Pretender to the throne of 'The King'

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 