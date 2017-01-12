Tears as Joe Biden accepts honour from 'brother' Obama

In one of his last acts as leader of the United States, Barack Obama has honoured Joe Biden tonight.

He awarded the vice president the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with distinction, in an emotional ceremony at the White House.

Mr Biden broke down in tears when Mr Obama made the surprise announcement: "For the final time as president, I am pleased to award our nation's highest civilian honour - the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

