Teacher and gunman dead in 'murder suicide' at California elementary school

Update 00.10am: Police say one of the children wounded in the San Bernardino school shooting in southern California has died of his wounds.

Update 9.10pm: The apparent murder-suicide inside a primary school classroom in California has left a teacher and a gunman dead and two pupils critically wounded, police said.

Officers do not believe the children were targeted but were close to the female teacher at North Park School, San Bernardino, when the suspect came to the classroom and opened fire with a handgun, Captain Ron Maass said at a news conference.

"There was no indication the gun was visible upon his arrival at the school," Mr Maass said.

Police would not confirm the adults' relationship or if it was a domestic dispute.

Marina Ramos told news station KABC-TV that she rushed to the school to try to pick up her grandson after she heard about the shooting. She said she spoke to him, and he told her he was safe but was upset.

"He was crying. He's scared," she said. "It was a typical morning and then chaos broke out."

Update 8.10pm: San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia said: "We believe the teacher knew who the shooter was."

She said all other pupils were safe and were being taken to a local college campus. Aerial footage showed students gathered on a field and a basketball court inside the fenced-in grounds of the campus as school buses lined up.

Frantic parents ran up a pavement looking for information about their children but were not able to learn immediately what happened at the school. Several parents interviewed on TV said their children were too young to carry mobile phones, so they had not been able to contact them to see if they were safe.

Update 7.45pm: San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan has said that two adults have died after the shooting at North Park School.

He added that two others, possibly students, are wounded and have been taken to local hospitals.

He said the two adults died in a classroom and claimed that the shooting suspect is "down", saying: "We do believe the threat is down".

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Two students were airlifted to hospital after what is believed to have been a domestic dispute, San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia told news station KNBC-TV.

After the shooting at North Park School, pupils gathered on a field near a line of school buses and other vehicles, including fire trucks. The scene was not chaotic, but police stood nearby.

Ms Garcia said all other students were safe and were being taken to a local college campus.

Earlier: At least four people have been shot in an apparent murder-suicide in a California elementary school classroom, according to police.

A school spokeswoman said one of the four people who were shot was a teacher.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said the shooting happened this morning at North Park School in San Bernardino.

The North Park elementary school in San Bernardino, California. Pic via Google Maps.

Mr Sherwin said numerous firefighters and police officers are attending the scene.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that at least two students were taken to hospital.

The other students at North Park School in San Bernardino were being taken to another school nearby.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted: “We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a [classroom]. Two students have been transported to the hospital.”

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

“Suspect is possibly down as well,” Burguan tweeted. He said that North Park students were being taken to nearby Cajon High School for safety.

Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The San Bernardino County, California, Fire Department said on Twitter that it was on the scene for multiple gunshot victims.

The department tweeted: “Triage and victim count taking place.”