Syrian gas attack claims are "100% fabrication": Assad

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 02:51 pm

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said claims he was behind a deadly gas attack targeting his own people is "100 percent fabrication".

Addressing the allegations the Syrian leader said his army has already given up chemical weapons.

America still insists Assad was behind the attack and launched a series of missile strikes on a Syrian airbase last week.

Mr Assad went on to say peace talks on resolving his country’s war were ineffective because Washington was "not serious" about ending the conflict.

"The United States is not serious in achieving any political solution. They want to use it as an umbrella for the terrorists," Mr Assad told AFP.

