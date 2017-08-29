Surfer tells of punching shark to escape attack

A surfer was lucky to escape with a superficial scratch on his back, a torn wetsuit and teeth marks in his board when he was attacked by a shark off an Australian beach.

Marcel Brundler was surfing near Lorne, 140km south-west of the Victoria state capital, Melbourne, when what he estimated was a 3m great white shark grabbed his board.

Marcel Brunder describes how he punched the shark as he was attacked while surfing Picture: AP

The 37-year-old said he punched the shark before making his escape by catching a wave.

"At first I didn't think anything of it - we have lots of dolphins in the water here - but then I realised it was big, much bigger," said Mr Brundler.

"At some stage, it had me in its jaw. I was shouting and punching it while it attacked me.

"I was really, really lucky this wave popped up out of nowhere."

Marcel Brundler shows the shark's teeth marks on his surfboard.

Lucas Von Graevenitz Sanchez said he watched the attack through his binoculars from the shore.

"The shark was massive," he said.

Police said Mr Brundler was remarkably calm after the attack.

"The shark left bite marks in his board and tore at his wetsuit ... but he has no injuries. He was very, very lucky," said Police Senior Constable Mick Atkinson.

"There were four surfers in the water at the time, and they paddled in pretty quickly after that," he added.

Despite the ordeal, Mr Brundler said he would probably surf again next week.

"Maybe not on my own though, it will be a little scary."

AP