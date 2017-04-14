Home»Breaking News»world

Student body-slammed by US police officer: 'All my bones were shattered in my face'

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 09:33 am

A 22-year-old college student who was body slammed to the ground by US police has spoken to ABC Good Morning America about her ordeal.

Michealla Surat suffered injuries to her face and legs as well as a concussion, following the incident which occurred outside a Colorado bar on April 6.

The sorority girl was taken to the floor by an officer after she refused to leave the scene while her boyfriend was talking to police following a bar fight.

In the interview, Michaella insisted she had done nothing wrong, however police say the video of the incident which has been widely shared on social media 'lacks context.'

Fort Collins Police are investigating the incident. The officers involved were wearing body cams, however footage will not be released until a full report is concluded.

A lawyer, acting on behalf of Michealla, along with her family, insist no one deserves to be treated so violently.

The student is now facing charges for her actions on the night including third degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Michaella and her family have not taken legal action against the police department for the incident.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man dragged from United flight says it was 'more horrifying and harrowing' than fleeing Vietnam

Russia pulls out of Eurovision Song Contest over singer's Ukraine ban

Evacuations from besieged Syrian towns begin under government deal with rebels

Firms go to court to prevent Arkansas using their drugs in executions


Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Having a cracking good time this Easter holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 