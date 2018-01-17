Home»Breaking News»world

Sri Lanka reinstates ban on selling alcohol to women

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - 11:14 am

Sri Lanka’s government has reinstated a ban on women buying alcohol and being employed in places where the drinks are produced and sold, a senior official has said.

The decision came nearly a week after the finance minister revoked the 38-year-old ban and extension of working hours for liquor shops.

Many businesses had ignored the ban and employed women to serve and sell alcohol.

Government spokesman and Health Minister Rajitha Senarathna said the Cabinet at its weekly meeting reinstated the ban, saying its removal violated the country’s cultural and moral values.

He told reporters on Wednesday: "This is against our culture."

Many businesses had ignored the ban and employed women to serve and sell alcohol.

- AP


KEYWORDS

Health Minister Rajitha SenarathnaGovernmentSri LankaWomenAlcohol

More in this Section

Girl who vanished from home back in England after being found in Spain

Breastfeeding can halve a mother’s risk of diabetes, study shows

Japanese public broadcaster sends mistaken North Korean missile alert

Pope begs forgiveness over ’irreparable damage’ caused by church sex abuse


Lifestyle

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

What to expect from Call The Midwife

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 13, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 40
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »