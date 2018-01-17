Sri Lanka reinstates ban on selling alcohol to women

Sri Lanka’s government has reinstated a ban on women buying alcohol and being employed in places where the drinks are produced and sold, a senior official has said.

The decision came nearly a week after the finance minister revoked the 38-year-old ban and extension of working hours for liquor shops.

Many businesses had ignored the ban and employed women to serve and sell alcohol.

Government spokesman and Health Minister Rajitha Senarathna said the Cabinet at its weekly meeting reinstated the ban, saying its removal violated the country’s cultural and moral values.

He told reporters on Wednesday: "This is against our culture."

- AP