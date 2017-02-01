Squatters forced out of London mansion take over nearby building 'with a chandelier in every room'

Squatters who were kicked out of a mansion in central London have taken over another seven-storey property nearby.

The group spent a week at the multimillion-pound property in Eaton Square before being removed by police and enforcement officers this morning.

The activists, who say they belong to the Autonomous Nation of Anarchist Libertarians, have now relocated five minutes away to an empty building on Grosvenor Gardens.

One squatter, who did not want to be named, said the property, near Victoria Station, was "massive", with a chandelier in every room.

"It's big - it's like seven floors. It's a lot bigger than the other one," he said.

"I sorted out my room already and I can't find it. It's massive."

A blue plaque on the front of the property says the building was the home of soldier and archaeologist Lieutenant General Augustus Henry Lane Fox Pitt- Rivers between 1827 and 1900.

Between 20 and 30 people are inside the property, and more were expected to join them, the activist said.

"We are just going to go out and look for homeless people really," he said.

"We'll just walk around - they'll be in doorways or somewhere.

"It's a room to stay in isn't it? Even if they don't want to stay permanently."

He added that the group expected to be removed but would "just find another place".

"There's empty buildings all over the place, you just don't know about it," he said.

The squatters had occupied the palatial home in Eaton Square since January 25 in protest at the number of unoccupied residential properties in the capital.

They earlier said they were "disgusted" at being removed, following a court ruling on Tuesday.

The group lined the street outside the property, believed to belong to Russian oligarch Andrey Goncharenko, with bags of clothes, blankets and boxes of food.