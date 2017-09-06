Home»Breaking News»world

Spanish woman's claim to be Salvador Dali's daughter disproven by DNA test

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 05:39 pm

A paternity test has disproved a Spanish woman's claim that she is surrealist artist Salvador Dali's daughter.

The Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation said that the Madrid court that ordered the DNA test informed it that Pilar Abel, a 61-year-old tarot card reader, has no biological relationship with Dali.

Ms Abel has long alleged her mother had an affair with Dali and claimed she had the right to part of his vast estate. The foundation said it was happy the "absurd" claim had been resolved.

A court spokesman said the court has not made the test results public but has informed the parties in the lawsuit.

The high-profile paternity claim led to the exhumation of Dali's embalmed remains so genetic samples could be taken. Forensic experts removed hair, nails and two long bones in July.

The foundation said the painter's remains will be returned to his coffin, which is buried in the Dali Museum Theatre in the north-eastern Spanish town of Figueres, Dali's birthplace. Dali died aged 84 in 1989.

Ms Abel claimed her mother had an affair with Dali while working as a domestic helper in Figueres.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Salvador Dali, DNA

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sean Spicer claims he is 'one of the most popular guys in Ireland'

It’s survival of the fittest: Apparently people are still evolving

Tributes paid to 12 year old Grenfell Tower fire victim

More than a quarter of adults 'can't enjoy holiday without alcohol'


Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 