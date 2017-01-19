Home»Breaking News»world

Spanish tourist towns record first snowfall in decades

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 03:58 pm

More than half of Spain's 50 provinces have been placed on alert for heavy snow and sleet storms.

The warning came as southern tourist towns reported their first snowfall in decades.

Authorities in the south-eastern resort town of Torrevieja said that emergency services are on alert for flooding.

Intense sleet storms came hours after the first snowfall in more than 90 years coated the town's beaches white.

In the nearby resort town of Denia, classes were suspended as rain storms followed the first snowfall in more than three decades.

Classes were also suspended in the mountainous south-western tourist town of Ronda as up to 15in of snow cut off two access roads.

A weather agency said that more snow and freezing temperatures were expected on Thursday.

Our more usual mental image of Spain...

- AP

