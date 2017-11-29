Home»Breaking News»world

Spanish judge to review jailing orders against Catalan politicians

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 05:37 pm

A Supreme Court judge in Spain is to review jailing orders against eight former members of the ousted Catalan government and two pro-independence activists.

The court said today that the judge has summoned them to appear before him on Friday.

The 10 hope pledges of lawful behaviour will help them get released so they can participate in December 21 regional elections called by Spain after seizing control of Catalonia last month.

The ex-ministers, who were jailed on November 2, face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement following the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence in late October.

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four ex-ministers are fighting extradition from Belgium over the same charges.

The two activists were jailed provisionally for sedition for their roles in September demonstrations.

AP


Related Articles

Fugitive Catalan leader launches election campaign from Belgium

Jailed Catalan ex-ministers file new appeals for release

Leaders of Spain and Belgium meet Catalonia crisis

Jailed Catalan group leader to run in December election

More in this Section

Donald Trump shares 'Muslim crimes' videos tweeted by Britain First deputy leader

How social media can help you lose weight, according to science

Video: Check out this breathtaking astronaut’s-eye-view of Earth from a spacewalk

'I am not a war criminal' Bosnian War crimes suspect drinks poison at UN appeals hearing


Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »