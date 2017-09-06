Space flight aborted seconds before lift-off

A European satellite firm has aborted a launch seconds before lift-off because of unspecified problems.

Arianespace was about to send up a heavy-launcher rocket from a spaceport in French Guiana.

The company - which is part-owned by Airbus - says engineers are trying to find out what caused the anomaly.

Arianespace has released a statement apologising to customers for the delay.

"In the last seconds of Ariane Flight VA239 launch countdown as the Vulcain cryogenic main stage engine was being ignited, the checkout process detected an anomaly on the launcher, interrupting the final countdown," the statement says.

"The Ariane 5 launcher and payload Intelsat 37e and BSAT-4a immediately switched to a safe mode. Data analysis is underway to determine the cause of the anomaly. In parallel, the launcher will be transferred to the Final Assembly Building where it will be returned to a flight-ready condition.

"Arianespace will set a new launch date as soon as possible and apologizes to its customers for this delay."