Home»Breaking News»world

Space flight aborted seconds before lift-off

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 12:41 pm

A European satellite firm has aborted a launch seconds before lift-off because of unspecified problems.

Arianespace was about to send up a heavy-launcher rocket from a spaceport in French Guiana.

The company - which is part-owned by Airbus - says engineers are trying to find out what caused the anomaly.

Arianespace Flight VA239 Interruption of the countdown In the last seconds of Ariane Flight VA239 launch countdown as the Vulcain cryogenic main stage engine was being ignited, the checkout process detected an anomaly on the launcher, interrupting the final countdown. The Ariane 5 launcher and payload Intelsat 37e and BSAT-4a immediately switched to a safe mode. Data analysis is underway to determine the cause of the anomaly. In parallel, the launcher will be transferred to the Final Assembly Building – where it will be returned to a flight-ready condition. Arianespace will set a new launch date as soon as possible and apologizes to its customers for this delay. #Arianespace @intelsat #Ariane5 #Space #Espace #Fusée #ArianeGroup #EuropeanSpaceAgency #CNES_France #Rocket #Kourou #VisiterlaGuyane #FrenchGuiana #SouthAmerica © ESA-CNES-ARIANESPACE/Optique vidéo CSG-P.Baudon

A post shared by Arianespace (@arianespace) on

Arianespace has released a statement apologising to customers for the delay.

"In the last seconds of Ariane Flight VA239 launch countdown as the Vulcain cryogenic main stage engine was being ignited, the checkout process detected an anomaly on the launcher, interrupting the final countdown," the statement says.

"The Ariane 5 launcher and payload Intelsat 37e and BSAT-4a immediately switched to a safe mode. Data analysis is underway to determine the cause of the anomaly. In parallel, the launcher will be transferred to the Final Assembly Building where it will be returned to a flight-ready condition.

"Arianespace will set a new launch date as soon as possible and apologizes to its customers for this delay."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS space, satellite

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Youngest Manson follower makes another bid for parole

Watch this dramatic footage recorded in the eye of Hurricane Irma

MP tipped for Conservative leadership reveals he is against abortion in all cases

Turns out the ketogenic diet might improve memory and prolong your life – but there’s a downside


Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 