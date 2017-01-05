Home»Breaking News»world

South Africa wildfires hit wine region

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 01:30 pm

Wildfires raging in South Africa's wine region have destroyed part of one of the country's oldest estates, while some mountain slopes in Cape Town also burned, authorities said.

Firefighters worked through the night to try to contain 106 blazes in the area, city spokesman JP Smith said.

No-one has been killed, he added.

Low rainfall, dry vegetation and strong winds create prime conditions for fires in the region in summer.

Two years ago, a fire on Table Mountain lasted for nearly two weeks.

Farm manager Don Tooth said around 40% of the Vergelegen wine farm that was established by Dutch settlers in the 1700s has been destroyed by fire.

Fires also burned on the slopes above Cape Town's exclusive beach enclave of Llandudno.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This seal saw in the New Year in a garden in England

Activist behind 2011 uprising in Egypt released from prison

Students film stunning images of the Earth’s curvature using a weather balloon

Latest: Police 'closing in' on Istanbul nightclub gunman


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 