Some fighting, but ceasefire largely holding in Syria

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 03:56 pm

Despite rebels in Syria clashing with government forces and their allies near Damascus today, a ceasefire in Syria appears to be largely holding.

The ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and thousands of opposition fighters was brokered by Russia and Turkey.

But some rebel groups, including ISIS and Al Qaeda affiliates, have not signed up to the deal.

Joelle Bassoul, Oxfam's Syria Advisor, says this is a cause for concern: "So there are patches of Syria where armed groups are not included in the ceasefire,

"So what that means for millions of civilians is waiting and hoping that no shelling and no fighting will target them."

KEYWORDS syria, ceasefire, fighting,

