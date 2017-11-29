Home»Breaking News»world

Smuggler's car overloaded with migrants careers off cliff in Greece

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 10:51 am

Four people have died after a smuggler's car carrying eight migrants drove off a 90-foot cliff during a police chase in northern Greece.

Hospital officials say the other four migrants and the Pakistani driver of the overloaded vehicle were injured, one seriously, in the accident late yesterday.

Police said the accident occurred near the town of Kavala, east of Thessaloniki, when the driver ignored police orders to stop on a highway, turned onto a smaller road and lost control of the vehicle.

Some of the migrants had been stuffed into the car's boot.

The names and nationalities of the migrants were not immediately known.

The car was carrying the migrants west from the Turkish border, which they had illegally crossed.

File photo of migrants landing at Greece.


