Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher admits drink driving charge

Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Gallacher, 41, was arrested on Saturday August 12, following an incident in Eton, Berkshire, England.

The presenter, who is divorced from the ex-rugby union player Paul Sampson, had been on her way to meet her children for a day out at Windsor Castle when she was stopped by officers from Thames Valley Police, the court heard.

The Scot was seen driving erratically by witnesses in the town, before officers tracked her parked BMW X4 using CCTV.

Police conducted a roadside breathalyser test which showed her alcohol level was at 106 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

The drink-drive limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant appeared at Slough Magistrates' Court in England today, charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle while her alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Gallacher, of Chapel Square, Virginia Water, appeared in the dock wearing black and spoke only to confirm her name, address and plea.

District Judge Lachhar described the charges as "very serious" and is expected to sentence Gallacher later today.