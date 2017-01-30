Home»Breaking News»world

Sixth person dead after car drives through crowd in Melbourne

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:21 pm

A sixth person has died 10 days after a car was driven through a lunchtime crowd in Melbourne.

The 33-year-old woman died in hospital last night after the January 20 incident.

Nine victims remain in hospital after a stolen car caused havoc in the centre of Australia's second-biggest city.

One of the patients is in a critical condition.

The 26-year-old driver, who is understood to have had a history of mental health and drug issues, has been charged with five counts of murder and faces a life sentence if convicted.

Police said he has more charges pending.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Scientists have found evidence that the universe is just a giant hologram

Quebec shootings: Suspect ’surrendered voluntarily’; Police hunt another man

Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court choice on Tuesday

Why taking too much paracetamol damages your liver


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 