Six taken to hospital after car hits crowd in Newcastle Eid celebration

Six people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed in to pedestrians outside a sports centre in Newcastle, the ambulance service has said.

A spokesman said three children and three adults are being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary for injuries sustained in the collision, which police said is not believed to be terror-related.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened outside Westgate Sports Centre at around 9.14am.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received our first 999 call at 9.15 this morning to report a car that had mounted the kerb.

"We have taken six people to hospital, they have gone to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, three children and three adults."

Police earlier confirmed five casualties.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "On Sunday June 25, at approximately 9.14am, Northumbria Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne.

"Police inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened but, at this time, it is not believed to be a terror incident.

"Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman who is currently in police custody."

Emergency services sent to the scene included six ambulances, two paramedic rapid response vehicles, the air ambulance, three ambulance officers, four hazardous area response team vehicles and two paramedic trauma cars.

The ambulance service spokesman said the first ambulance arrived on the scene within two minutes of the first 999 call.

A statement from the nearby Newcastle Central Mosque said the collision happened immediately after people were leaving the mosque following Eid prayers.

It said: "Immediately after the Eid prayers, when the people were starting to leave the venue, a car collided with pedestrians.

"The injured were immediately attended to by the emergency medical services and the police. All the injured have been taken to the hospital.

"We pray and hope that all those affected recover soon fully.

"We thank the emergency medical services, the police and over 100 volunteers from the mosque for their quick response to the incident.

"We were able to clear the area promptly ensuring there was no delay in the injured being attended to.

"We urge everyone to please pray for all those affected.

"The police are investigating the incident at the moment and we will give an update as soon as we have more information."

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle Central, tweeted about the incident after attending the prayers.

The MP said: "So sad, I was at the prayers earlier and there were so much joy and unity. Thinking of those affected by what I am told was terrible accident."

Police said extra officers are on patrol to reassure members of the public but repeated that there is nothing to suggest the incident was terror-related.

A spokesman said a full investigation into the collision is under way but police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.