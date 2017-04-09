Six dead after apartment building collapse in Poland

A pre-Second World War apartment building has collapsed in Poland, leaving six people dead and four injured.

Scores of firefighters with dogs continue to search the rubble of the building in the town of Swiebodzice to make sure no one remains trapped.

According to Daniel Mucha, regional spokesman for the fire service, the two upper floors of the three-floor building might have collapsed due to a gas explosion.

A team of construction experts is to investigate the cause.

The rescue management centre said the body of a sixth victim was found late on Saturday. Two of the dead were school-age children.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo arrived at the site, 420km (250 miles) south west of Warsaw, to talk to the victims and rescue workers.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Swiebodzice and in Wroclaw.

One survivor, identified only by her first name Stanislawa, told TVN24 that she was "miraculously saved".

"I was in the kitchen and suddenly it was dark and full of debris and some broken wooden planks," she said from her hospital bed in Swiebodzice.

"I got on top of those planks and started calling 'help, help!' Two firefighters came and pulled me out by the arm."

She said her husband was resting on the bed at the time of the collapse.

"I don't know what has happened to him," she said, her voice trembling.

With her teenage son at her side, she said the family had lost everything.

