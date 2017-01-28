Silvio Berlusconi to face trial for giving €10m to 20 young women at parties

A Milan judge has ordered former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi to be tried on corruption charges.

Judge Carlo Ottone De Marchi ordered the trial to begin on April 5 in Milan, said Italian news agency ANSA.

Milan daily Corriere della Sera said the former three-time premier is accused of having shelled out some €10m, plus expensive gifts, to 20 young women who attended sexy parties at his Arcore villa near Milan.

Mr Berlusconi's lawyers deny any wrongdoing by their client, saying he is being tried for his "generosity" to the women.

Prosecutors allege the centre-right leader aimed to "buy" the women's silence in various trials involving him.

AP