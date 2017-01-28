Home»Breaking News»world

Silvio Berlusconi to face trial for giving €10m to 20 young women at parties

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 05:39 pm

A Milan judge has ordered former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi to be tried on corruption charges.

Judge Carlo Ottone De Marchi ordered the trial to begin on April 5 in Milan, said Italian news agency ANSA.

Milan daily Corriere della Sera said the former three-time premier is accused of having shelled out some €10m, plus expensive gifts, to 20 young women who attended sexy parties at his Arcore villa near Milan.

Mr Berlusconi's lawyers deny any wrongdoing by their client, saying he is being tried for his "generosity" to the women.

Prosecutors allege the centre-right leader aimed to "buy" the women's silence in various trials involving him.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Donald Trump's refugee ban causing chaos around the globe

Donald Trump’s ban on refugees has united France and Germany

Theresa May reveals £100m defence deal on fighter jets during Turkey trip

See incredible photos of people celebrating Chinese New Year across the globe


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 