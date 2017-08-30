Home»Breaking News»world

Shivering toddler found clinging to mother's body in Houston floods

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 06:41 pm

A toddler was found clinging to her drowned mother's body in a flooded canal during Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas.

The BBC reports that the mother was trying to save her 18-month-old from a flooded car park when they were swept into a ditch.

A Beaumont fire-rescue official said that a police and fire-rescue team found the pair about half a mile downstream.

The mother was unresponsive when they found them and her daughter was suffering from hypothermia.

The toddler is now in a stable condition.

The identity of the mother and her daughter are being withheld until the father has been notified. The father was out of town when the incident happened.

A witness saw the woman pull into the flooded car park where the car became stuck. She attempted to walk away with the child but they were swept away by a nearby overflowing drainage ditch.

The pair were caught by two firefighters and two police officers just before they were swept under a railway trestle.

The emergency responders began performing CPR on the toddler immediately until a neighbour used his pick-up truck to transport them to a nearby ambulance.

The number of confirmed deaths has risen to 20, according to authories.

The death toll is expected to rise as the waters recede and they are able to take full stock of the destruction wrought by the catastrophic storm.


