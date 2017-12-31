Home»Breaking News»world

Sheriff's deputy killed, 4 other deputies and 2 civilians injured in Colorado shootout

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 05:05 pm

Five sheriff's deputies have been shot - one fatally - and two civilians were injured after police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment block near Denver, Colorado.

The suspect was gunned down by police and was believed to be dead, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment said they had suffered non-critical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but would not release their conditions.

A major road was shut down after the shootout in Highlands Ranch, and residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

The office tweeted that at 5.13am local time deputies responded to the Copper Canyon Apartments for a domestic disturbance.

"During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured ... Please avoid this area."

The shooting happened at a landscaped apartment complex 16 miles south of Denver.

Law enforcement agencies including the Parker Police Department, the Lone Tree Police Department, the Castle Rock Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol were lending assistance.

The authorities said an emergency shelter has been set up following the shooting.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said anyone who was "displaced from their homes" after police were called to the shooting scene could go to the East Ridge recreation centre for shelter.


