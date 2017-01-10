Home»Breaking News»world

Seven killed as popular tourist bridge 'overturns'

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 08:04 am

At least seven people have died and 14 are seriously injured after a suspension bridge popular with tourists in rural Colombia is believed to have overturned, hurling victims more than 260 feet into a gorge.

The bridge near the central Colombian city of Villavicencio is a major tourist attraction and authorities say it may have overturned yesterday because it was overloaded during a busy three-day holiday weekend.

Officials say they fear the death toll could rise because many people are severely injured.

Firefighters at the rescue scene said the dead included five adults and two children.

- AP

