Seven girls killed in Kenya school dormitory fire

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 12:16 pm

Seven girls died when a fire gutted their dormitory at a high school in Kenya's capital, the education minister said.

Fred Matiangi said the cause of Saturday morning's fire in Nairobi is unknown. Moi Girls High School will be closed for two weeks to allow for investigations.

The incident brought back memories of the deaths of 67 students in a dormitory fire at a high school in eastern Kenya in March 2001. It later emerged that the blaze was caused by students apparently angered by the school's administration.

Last year, at least 126 high schools experienced arson attacks in what appeared to be protests by students over the shortening of holidays and limiting of visits by parents.

Mr Matiangi took those measures after widespread cheating in 2015 high school final-year exams.

