Home»Breaking News»world

See the extravagant celebrations from London's New Year's Day parade

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 05:27 pm

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of central London as the city’s blockbuster-themed parade celebrating the start of the new year kicked off.

Crowds gathered in Whitehall to see 8,500 cheerleaders, marching band musicians and acrobats from across the world – who danced the route of the parade now in its 31st year.

Here are some of the best photos so that you can feel like you were there.

A couple of Bolivian dancers get their glam on.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)
A giant inflatable caricature of the Lord Mayor of London took to the streets.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Varsity All-American cheerleaders came to join in the celebrations.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Trumpeters went a-trumpeting.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
And finally, this fella rolled in on a model steam train.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Today’s celebration followed a rather dazzling New Year’s Eve firework display last night.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS 2017, London, New Year, Parade,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Massive manhunt underway after gunman kills 39 people in Istanbul nightclub

A scorpion boarded a train from London to Edinburgh and caused all sorts of drama

35 Russian diplomats expelled by Barack Obama leave US

Bomb squad expert loses eye and hand after package explodes in Italy


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 