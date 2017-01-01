See the extravagant celebrations from London's New Year's Day parade

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of central London as the city’s blockbuster-themed parade celebrating the start of the new year kicked off.

Crowds gathered in Whitehall to see 8,500 cheerleaders, marching band musicians and acrobats from across the world – who danced the route of the parade now in its 31st year.

Here are some of the best photos so that you can feel like you were there.

A couple of Bolivian dancers get their glam on.

(Jonathan Brady/PA) A giant inflatable caricature of the Lord Mayor of London took to the streets.

(Jonathan Brady/PA) Varsity All-American cheerleaders came to join in the celebrations.

(Jonathan Brady/PA) (Jonathan Brady/PA) (Jonathan Brady/PA) Trumpeters went a-trumpeting.

(Jonathan Brady/PA) (Jonathan Brady/PA) And finally, this fella rolled in on a model steam train.