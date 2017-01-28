See incredible photos of people celebrating Chinese New Year across the globe

Many people headed to temples and fairs across China to wish for good fortune at the start of the Lunar New Year.

Ethnic Chinese and others around the world have also marked the holiday with celebrations and visits to temples, with large crowds gathered in Hong Kong and Malaysia on Friday night as the holiday began.

Here are some of the most beautiful photos of people just having the best time.

Malabon Zoo owner Manny Tangco reacts as the giant red rooster from France named “Mr Universe” spreads its wings as part of the “Roosters of the World” exhibition to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.

(Bullit Marquez/AP) A young girl recites prayers in the Philippines while lighting incense in front of an image of Buddha.

(Bullit Marquez/AP) People queue to pray at the Dharma Bakti Temple in the Chinatown area of Jakarta, Indonesia.

(Achmad Ibrahim/AP) Dragon and lion dancers perform amidst exploding firecrackers in the Philippines.

(Bullit Marquez/AP) A family take a selfie at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

(Lim Huey Teng/AP) A fire-eater performs on the street during the New Year celebrations.

(Bullit Marquez/AP) And finally, people try to catch red envelopes containing cash known as “ampao” and other items thrown to them following a dragon and lion performance.

(Bullit Marquez/AP) Happy Chinese New Year!

