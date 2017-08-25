Home»Breaking News»world

Second victim of warship collision found, eight sailors still missing

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 08:04 am

A second victim of the collision between an American warship and an oil tanker near Singapore has been identified by the US Navy.

The 7th Fleet said navy and Marine Corps divers recovered and identified the remains of 26-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, from Suffield, Connecticut, on Thursday night.

More divers and equipment arrived overnight to continue the search inside flooded compartments of the USS John S McCain for eight other sailors who are still missing. The navy had called off the search of the sea on Thursday.

Earlier, divers recovered the remains of 22-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The collision on Monday ripped a gash in the hull of the McCain, flooding crew berths and machinery and communications rooms. The destroyer is now in port in Singapore.

The commander of the 7th Fleet was fired this week after four accidents this year raised questions about its operations. The sacking of Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, a three-star admiral, was a rare dismissal of a high-ranking officer for operational reasons.

The navy also ordered an operational pause for its fleets worldwide to make sure all steps are being taken to ensure safe and effective operations.

The Pacific Fleet will also carry out a ship-by-ship review of its vessels, looking at navigation, mechanical systems, bridge resource management and training.

AP


